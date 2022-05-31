Louvre visitor smears cake on Mona Lisa

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. A young environmental activist has thrown a cake at Italian painter Leonardo da Vinci's painting Gioconda (Mona Lisa) on display in the Louvre in Paris, TASS reports citing the BFM TV channel.

According to it, the incident took place on Sunday. The video footage posted on Twitter shows a young man throwing a piece of cake and smearing it on the armored glass that protects one of the world's most famous artworks. He was able to get as close as possible by disguising himself as a disabled woman; there is a special passageway in front of the painting for wheelchair users, which is closer than the corridor for regular visitors.

“Think about the Earth. There are people who are destroying the Earth. Think about that. Artists tell you, 'Think of the Earth.' All artists, think of the Earth. That's why I did this. Think about the planet”, he said in one of the videos, which shows him rolling a wheelchair accompanied by museum security.

The Louvre itself has not yet released any statement about the incident. According to the TV channel, employees of the Louvre washed armored glass, the painting was not damaged.