FLYONE Armenia resumes Yerevan-Lyon-Yerevan and Yerevan-Paris-Yerevan regular direct flights

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. FLYONE Armenia will resume the Yerevan-Lyon-Yerevan and Yerevan-Paris-Yerevan regular direct flights starting June 17, the airline said in a statement.

Yerevan-Lyon-Yerevan flights will be operated from Zvartnots International Airport to Lyon Saint-Exupéry Airport twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

Yerevan-Paris-Yerevan flights will be operated from Zvartnots International Airport to Charles de Gaulle International Airport twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.