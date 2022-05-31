UPDATED:Prosecution asks court to confiscate MP Seyran Ohanyan’s assets deemed as illegally- acquired

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. The General Prosecution’s Department of Confiscation of Illegally-Acquired Assets is seeking to confiscate assets owned by former Minister of Defense, opposition Member of Parliament Seyran Ohanyan.

The motion has been lodged at the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction after being filed on April 27, 2022.

The prosecution says that the assets in question are owned by Ohanyan and three affiliated persons.

The assets deemed as illegally-acquired are 2 land areas of public significance, a house in the Vahakni district of Yerevan and 1 vehicle. In case of impossibility to confiscate the assets, the prosecution asked the court to confiscate their average market value, which stands at 1.092.538.513 drams. The prosecution says the acquisition of the mentioned assets are not substantiated by Ohanyan’s legal incomes.

UPDATES:

17:25 - Seyran Ohanyan issued a statement denying the prosecution's accusations. Furthermore, he denies ever owning the assets mentioned by the prosecution. Ohanyan claims that the proceedings launched against him are politically motivated.