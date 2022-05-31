IBA to probe controversial Manasyan vs. Reyes UD decision as President admits mistakes

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. International Boxing Association President Umar Kremlev praised the organizers of the Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships.

“The European Boxing Championship is taking place on a high level. I want to say thank you to the Armenian people, thank you the government for such a wonderful championship. I see that Armenians love boxing, this year Armenia became the capital of European boxing,” Kremlev told ARMENPRESS.

Speaking about the controversial Narek Manasyan vs. Emmanuel Reyes semifinal bout that ended in the judges giving a UD 5:0 win to Spain’s Reyes, which prompted boxing fans accusing the judges in robbing Manasyan of the victory and Manasyan himself refusing to leave the ring in a sign of protest, Kremlev said that the judges have made mistakes.

“A special commission is carrying out an investigation. As of this moment it is obvious that the judges were wrong. The commission will investigate,” he said.

When Manasyan was protesting the decision, Team Ukraine representatives joined him on the ring, claiming that their athletes were also robbed in the bout against Great Britain's boxers.