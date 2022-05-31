Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 May 2022

More than 110 demonstrators detained on suspicion of hooliganism, police say

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. 111 demonstrators were detained today during the anti-government protests outside the #3 government building in Yerevan, police told ARMENPRESS.

All detainees are suspected in hooliganism.








