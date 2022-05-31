Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 May 2022

Azerbaijan declares its former ambassador to Ukraine wanted on charges of embezzlement

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan declared its former ambassador to Ukraine Talat Aliyev wanted on charges of embezzling state funds, Azeri media reported.

Talat Aliyev served as Baku’s envoy to Ukraine from 2001 to 2010.








Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]