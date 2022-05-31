Iranian Ambassador to Armenia visits Ararat province

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Ararat province Sedrak Tevonyan received today Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri and his delegation, the Governor’s Office said.

Welcoming the Iranian Ambassador, the Governor of Ararat said that he attaches importance to the development and deepening of bilateral relations.

The Ambassador said that the Ararat province has warm relations with Iran, especially with Gilan and Mazandaran provinces. He promised to become a cooperation chain in the establishment of relations between the other provinces of Iran and the Ararat province.

Sedrak Tevonyan and Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri highlighted the great potential existing for the development of the bilateral relations and the necessity for making joint efforts in this direction.

The sides discussed also other potential directions for the development of bilateral ties, touching upon education, export and other areas.