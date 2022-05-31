Asian Stocks - 30-05-22

TOKYO, 30 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 30 May:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 2.19% to 27369.43 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 1.86% to 1922.44 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.60% to 3149.06 points, and HANG SENG is up by 2.06% to 21123.93 points.