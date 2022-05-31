FLYONE ARMENIA receives permission to fly over Turkish airspace

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. FLYONE ARMENIA resumes regular direct flights from Yerevan to Lyon and Paris during the whole summer flight period.

In a conversation with ARMENPRESS, the Chairman of the Board of FLYONE ARMENIA airline Aram Ananyan mentioned that a part of the flight route passes through the airspace of the Republic of Turkey and the airlines has received a permission to fly over Turkey’s territory.

"Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flights are carried out in an uninterrupted manner, with a frequency of three flights a week. We are grateful to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia for active intervention in resolving the issue," Aram Ananyan said, adding that they will do everything possible to ensure the smooth process of flights.

Earlier, FLYONE ARMENIA had announced that it will resume regular direct Yerevan-Lyon-Yerevan, Yerevan-Paris-Yerevan flights from June 17.