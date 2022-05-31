Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 May 2022

Azeri military spreads disinformation falsely accusing Armenia in opening fire at border

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense again released disinformation on the border situation.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense said that the Azerbaijani accusations that on May 30 the Armenian military opened small arms fire at Azeri military positions in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is disinformation.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense added that the situation on the border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian military.








