3760 foreigners study in Armenia’s educational institutions

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. According to the data obtained from the educational facilities of Armenia, the respective department of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport has mapped and summarized the data on foreign and Diaspora-Armenian students studying in Armenia’s educational institutions according to universities and countries.

Accordingly, the number of foreign students studying in the international universities in Armenia is 354 in the 2021-2022 academic year, and the number of Diaspora-Armenians studying in secondary vocational educational facilities is 471.

In the current academic year 3760 foreigners and 4248 Diaspora-Armenians study in Armenia’s educational institutions.