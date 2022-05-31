Stepanakert warns of catastrophic global geopolitical outcome, including nuclear warfare if Artsakh were not to exist

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh, its existence is a highly important factor of maintaining regional and even global geopolitical balance, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Davit Babayan said in a statement published on social media.

Babayan said that if Artsakh were not to exist the geopolitical landscape would fundamentally change in South Caucasus, and then also in adjacent regions, after which maintaining geopolitical balance with traditional means (geostrategic balance system and others) would become practically impossible.

“This would lead to an open, hard and direct collision of centers of power. And what can happen when maintaining geopolitical balance with traditional means is impossible, and when global and regional powers would overtly oppose each other? I think the answer is very clear: the world could even appear on the verge of nuclear warfare,” Babayan warned.