President Khachaturyan meets Armenian public, cultural figures in Tbilisi, Georgia

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the Hovhannes Tumanyan Cultural Center in Tbilisi on the sidelines of the official visit in Georgia, where he met with a group of Armenian public and cultural figures, the Presidential Office said.

The meeting touched upon the current domestic political situation in Armenia and the regional security.

President Khachaturyan answered also to the questions of the meeting participants.