Armenian football federation gives security assurances to Irish counterpart after reports of Yerevan match concerns

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Football Federation of Armenia responded to the Football Association of Ireland’s (FAI) security concerns for their team in the upcoming June 4 UEFA Nations League match against Armenia in Yerevan.

The FAI said earlier that it will send a security delegation to Yerevan ahead of the Irish team’s arrival over the ongoing protests.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny confirmed that head of security Joe McGlue would travel out with a security team ahead of the team’s departure.

"We’ve not been briefed on that at the moment," said Kenny, when asked was there any concern regarding the demonstrations in the city, RTE reports.

"But there is a delegation going over, in the early hours. Going ahead in advance. Three or four going over, headed by Joe McGlue.

"I’m sure they will brief us in due course."

ARMENPRESS reached out to the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) for comment.

When asked to comment on the FAI concerns, FFA spokesperson Hayk Karapetyan told ARMENPRESS that the Irish team has nothing to worry about. “The security of the football players and staff of Ireland’s team will be ensured, just like it is being ensured in case of all other teams,” Karapetyan said.