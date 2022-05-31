Macron considers it Europe's responsibility to help establish dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow
YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The President of France Emmanuel Macron considers it the duty of the Europeans to support the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, ARMENPRESS reports, TASS informed, citing his statement.
"It is our duty as Europeans to assist in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia," Macron told reporters during an extraordinary EU summit in Brussels.
