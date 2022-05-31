No violations registered in the zone of responsibility of peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh. RF Ministry of Defense
21:10, 31 May 2022
YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation around the clock at 27 checkpoints and monitoring the ceasefire.
According to the statement, no violations were registered in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
