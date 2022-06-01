LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-05-22
LONDON, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 May:
The price of aluminum down by 3.51% to $2787.00, copper price down by 1.00% to $9447.50, lead price up by 0.32% to $2182.00, nickel price down by 3.03% to $28392.00, tin price up by 0.25% to $34670.00, zinc price up by 0.33% to $3913.50, molybdenum price down by 0.55% to $39572.93, cobalt price stood at $74000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-06-22
- 17:28 Asian Stocks - 01-06-22
- 16:39 Azerbaijan has not been held accountable for its crimes: Conference on rights of Artsakh- Armenians launched in Yerevan
- 16:11 Armenian deputy minister of infrastructure, French MP discuss opportunities of building Spandaryan water reservoir
- 14:26 Armenian Economy Minister to meet Russian partners at Lars checkpoint to discuss enhancing clearance capacity
- 14:14 Armenia’s marketing policy in tourism sector to be directed to 5 countries – Economy Minister
- 14:13 Pashinyan, Putin discuss possibility of activating works of OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship during phone talk
- 14:04 Tbilisi Deputy Mayor Ilia Eloshvili found dead
- 12:52 Armenian Healthcare Minister meets with Director of Lithuania’s National Health Insurance Fund
- 12:42 First meeting of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Commissions held in constructive environment – Minister Sanosyan
- 12:36 Reports on Azerbaijani military units having advanced are disinformation – Armenia Defense Ministry
- 12:34 Armenia, Saudi Arabia discuss development prospects of relations
- 12:12 CSTO states highly value your contribution to raising organization’s reputation: Stanislav Zas congratulates Pashinyan
- 12:07 Charles Aznavour Monument unveiled in Bulgaria
- 11:21 SRC Chairman comments on introduction of income declaration system for all citizens of Armenia
- 11:14 Karen Vardanyan donated passenger cars and necessary inventory to 5 orphanages in Armenia on the occasion of June 1st
- 11:00 Armenian Minister of Education addresses congratulatory message on Children’s Day
- 10:41 Russia’s President and PM congratulate Armenia’s Pashinyan on birthday
- 10:27 Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire
- 10:22 EU's Michel stresses importance of ensuring stability, security along state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 09:56 About 60-100 Ukrainian servicemen killed, 500 injured daily — Zelensky
- 09:12 European Stocks - 31-05-22
- 09:11 US stocks down - 31-05-22
- 09:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 31-05-22
