LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-05-22

LONDON, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 May:

The price of aluminum down by 3.51% to $2787.00, copper price down by 1.00% to $9447.50, lead price up by 0.32% to $2182.00, nickel price down by 3.03% to $28392.00, tin price up by 0.25% to $34670.00, zinc price up by 0.33% to $3913.50, molybdenum price down by 0.55% to $39572.93, cobalt price stood at $74000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





