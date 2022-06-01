Armenian Minister of Education addresses congratulatory message on Children’s Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Children's Day, the ministry said.

“Dear children,

I sincerely congratulate you and your parents on the International Day of Protection of Children.

Children are the eternal gift of humanity. The bright smile of children is the basis of each Armenian family and the guarantee of the nation’s continuous progress.

Growing up a healthy and smart individual, responsible and law-abiding, honest citizen for the nation and the humanity is not only the duty of parents, but one of the key missions of the state”, the minister said in his letter, adding that the government stands firmly in creating all necessary and proper conditions for the education of children.