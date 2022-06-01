SRC Chairman comments on introduction of income declaration system for all citizens of Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The government still has to decide whether to introduce the universal income declaration system for everyone at once, or stage by stage, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan said at the joint session of parliamentary standing committees today.

Member of Parliament Babken Tunyan reminded that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced yesterday that all citizens of Armenia must declare their incomes starting 2024. The lawmaker asked at what stage the government is in in terms of technical opportunities and infrastructure.

“We need to make political decisions, whether we introduce it for everyone at once, or do it stage by stage, for example the first group of taxpayers, who should file a declaration through a general declaration system, could be, for instance, the shareholders of companies operating in the general taxation system or maybe the list of officials is expanding”, he said.

As for the technical part, the SRC Chairman assured that as a result of making the decision there won’t be any technical problem by the Committee, the electronic systems will be adapted very quickly, and the declarations could be submitted and analyzed in due time.