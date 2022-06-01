Karen Vardanyan donated passenger cars and necessary inventory to 5 orphanages in Armenia on the occasion of June 1st

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. There are 5 state orphanages in Armenia, where 591 children deprived from parental care live. On June 1st, on the occasion of the International Day for Protection of Children, to turn children’s day into a celebration, and to address the needs of special institutions, benefactor Karen Vardanyan donated to orphanages passenger cars, necessary furniture, consumer electronics, special wheelchairs and chairs adapted for children with disabilities. The total budget of the program amounted 107 million AMD.