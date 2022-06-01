CSTO states highly value your contribution to raising organization’s reputation: Stanislav Zas congratulates Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on birthday, the PM's Office said.

The letter reads:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Accept my sincere and warm congratulations on your birthday.

The CSTO member states highly value Armenia’s and your personal contribution to the strengthening of the allied relations between our states, the coordination of the joint efforts in international and regional platforms, and the increase of the influence and reputation of our organization.

On this memorable day I wish you good health, welfare, new achievements and success for the welfare of the Armenian people”.