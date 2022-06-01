First meeting of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Commissions held in constructive environment – Minister Sanosyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The first meeting of the Border Commissions between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held in a good and constructive environment, Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, whose deputy is involved in that commission, told reporters today.

“It has been a constructive, normal and professional discussion. Quite important issues were raised at the first meeting, a certain agenda of work has been set up and so on”, the minister.

Asked how the meeting was held in a constructive environment if after that tensions rose on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as a result of which Armenian serviceman was killed by the Azerbaijani fire, the minister said: “Yes, the incidents on the border obstruct such processes and it is very condemnable when the normal working phase could be followed by such a behavior as a result of which servicemen could be killed”, he said.