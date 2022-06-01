Pashinyan, Putin discuss possibility of activating works of OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship during phone talk

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation on June 1, the PM’s Office said.

The Russian President congratulated the Armenian PM on birthday, wishing all the best. PM Pashinyan thanked Vladimir Putin for the telephone conversation on the occasion of his birthday and stated that he highly values the Russian President’s warm and friendly attitude.

The sides discussed also a number of issues of the Armenia-Russia bilateral agenda, touched upon the regional affairs and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation.

The Russian President welcomed the first meeting of the commission on border delimitation and security between Armenia and Azerbaijan and reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to assist the border demarcation process. It was stated that according to the agreement, the next meeting of the commission will take place in Moscow.

Pashinyan and Putin also touched upon the issue of opening the regional communications, and an agreement was reached to activate the works of the trilateral working group.

PM Pashinyan shared also his impressions from the latest meeting held in Brussels and expressed concerns over the comments that were made after the meeting which, he said, have no connection with the content of the discussions.

In accordance with the provisions of the joint statement made by the Armenian PM and the Russian President this year on April 19, the sides discussed also issues relating to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, particularly the possibility of activating the works of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.