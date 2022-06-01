Armenia’s marketing policy in tourism sector to be directed to 5 countries – Economy Minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will concentrate its marketing policy in tourism sector on 4 directions and 5 countries, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said at the debate of the 2021 state budget performance report during the joint session of parliamentary standing committees.

The minister said that tourism infrastructures need major improvements.

“Our marketing policy in tourism sector will be based on 4 main directions and 5 countries. We have very limited marketing resources. These 4 are culture, nature, gastro and adventure directions. And the 5 countries are Russia, Iran (which are the biggest tourism suppliers now), as well as Germany, France and the United States”, the minister said.

Minister Kerobyan said they are going to concentrate their forces on these 5 countries and 4 directions in order to be able to reach the target.