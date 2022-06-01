Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-06-22

YEREVAN, 1 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 June, USD exchange rate down by 2.35 drams to 445.64 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.31 drams to 477.59 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 7.27 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.18 drams to 560.93 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 372.98 drams to 26344.26 drams. Silver price down by 5.46 drams to 311.91 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.