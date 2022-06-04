LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-06-22
LONDON, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 June:
The price of aluminum down by 2.19% to $2726.00, copper price up by 0.55% to $9499.50, lead price down by 0.60% to $2169.00, nickel price down by 0.96% to $28119.00, tin price up by 0.75% to $34929.00, zinc price down by 1.25% to $3864.50, molybdenum price down by 0.67% to $39308.37, cobalt price stood at $74000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
