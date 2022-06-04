Greek Deputy Minister of National Defense to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Deputy Minister of National Defense of Greece Nikos Chardalias will arrive in Armenia, the Armenian Embassy in Greece said.

“At the invitation of my counterpart Karen Brutyan [deputy defense minister of Armenia], I will be in Armenia on June 2 and 3, which has firm historic cooperation and friendship ties with Greece. During the visit I will have official meetings with Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan, Minister of High Technological Industry Robert Khachatryan and my counterpart Karen Brutyan”, the Greek Deputy Defense Minister said on social media, adding that meetings are scheduled also with Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II and the representatives of the Greek community in Armenia.

Nikos Chardalias will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the victims.

Visits to the Vazgen Sargsyan military college, the National Defense Research Institute are also planned.