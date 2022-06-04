Armenian, Georgian PMs agree to meet in near future

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the Georgian PM’s Office said.

Garibashvili wished a happy birthday, health and success to Nikol Pashinyan, and prosperity and progress to the friendly Armenian people.

During the conversation, Irakli Garibashvili emphasized the friendly and close partnership between Georgia and the Republic of Armenia. The parties expressed commitment to furthering these close relations.

The Prime Ministers of the two countries agreed to meet in near future.



