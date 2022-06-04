Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 June 2022

Armenian Diocese of Georgia has new Primate

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, appointed Vicar of the Armenian Diocese in Georgia, Very Rev. Fr. Kirakos Davtyan as Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Georgia, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin said.








