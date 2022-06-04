Armenian Deputy PM attends opening of 67th meeting of UNWTO Commission for Europe in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan participated today in the opening of the 67th meeting of the Commission for Europe of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Yerevan, the deputy PM’s Office said.

The event was attended by UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan, Deputy Minister of Tourism of Greece Sofia Zacharaki and others.

Addressing the session participants, the deputy PM said that Armenia’s steps in the field were highly appreciated by the member states, as a result of which Armenia was elected as member of the Executive Council of the organization for 2021-2025 during the last session of the UNWTO Commission for Europe held in Athens.

As for Armenia’s policy in the tourism sector, the deputy PM said the government vigilantly follows the developments and programs happening in the field, by using the best experience in its domestic policies and strategies.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic was not only a deep healthcare crisis, but also a heavy challenge for the global economy.

“Tourism sector, as one of the most dynamically developing branches of the economy, was also part of that disaster. Tourism is also the most affected sector in Armenia because of the pandemic. However, the tourism sector is on the recovery path thanks to the flexible state policy”, he said, adding that it would be possible to return to the implementation of the 2023 Sustainable Development Agenda only with joint efforts.

“We should learn lessons and transform the sector in order to be better prepared for further undesirable crises. Today it’s the duty of all of us to unite our efforts, use all our leverages and tools to recover the field and boost the role of tourism in achieving the sustainable development goals”, Hambardzum Matevosyan said, reaffirming the commitment of the Armenian government to effectively cooperate with all member states of the UNWTO and concerned sides to implement the joint goals aimed at the fulfillment of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.