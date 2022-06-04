Delimitation, demarcation issues to be on agenda: Security Council Secretary on upcoming meeting of Border Commissions

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan has provided details what issues the commission on delimitation and border security between Armenia and Azerbaijan are going to discuss at the upcoming second meeting in Moscow.

“Issues relating to delimitation and demarcation will be on the agenda. It will be discussed how we will continue moving on this process. As for the date of the meeting, there will be a statement by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan”, Grigoryan said.

Commenting on the question that the Armenian commission is small and involves non-targeted specialists, the Secretary of the Security Council said the number of the working group on delimitation and demarcation is not so important because all issues are passing inter-agency discussions, and before negotiations the working group is getting prepared.

“If the member of the working group is a deputy minister, it doesn’t mean that other staffers of the ministry are not participating in the preparation of the process. I do not see any problem with the number”, he said.

As for the question why the opposition figures are not involved in that working group, he said that they are not represented in the executive, it is logical why they are not involved in the commission.