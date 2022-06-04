Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 June 2022

Any escalation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border negatively affects all processes – Security Council Secretary

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Any escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border negatively affects all processes, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told reporters today.

“This was the reason that before the delimitation and demarcation processes we were proposing the withdrawal of troops in a mirrored fashion so that there will be stability in the border”, Armen Grigoryan said.

He stated that the border security remains on the agenda.

“We will discuss, and I hope we will find solutions so that there won’t be border escalations”.

 

 








