The Asian Development Bank is ready to expand the scope of programs implemented with Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received Vice President of the Asian Development Bank Shixin Chen on May 2.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the President, welcoming the guest, President Khachaturyan noted that the Asian Development Bank is one of Armenia's key partners and has made a significant contribution to the implementation of reforms in the country's socio-economic development, infrastructure programs, education, healthcare and high technologies since 2005. The President noted that the support of the Asian Development Bank is highly appreciated not only by the Armenian government, but also by the citizens.

Vice President of the Asian Development Bank Shixin Chen noted that Armenia is a reliable partner and the bank is ready to expand the scope of programs implemented with Armenia.