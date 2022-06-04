European Weightlifting Championships: Armenia’s Tatev Hakobyan wins bronze in snatch
YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian weightlifter Tatev Hakobyan (76kg) won bronze at the European Championships underway in Albania.
Tatev Hakobyan lifted 101kg and 104kg in the snatch and received a bronze medal. In the push Hakobyan didn’t lift 119kg, 120 kg and received zero.
Earlier weightlifter Rafik Harutyunyan won gold, and Andranik Karapetyan won silver in snatch.
