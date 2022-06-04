After international recognition of Artsakh it will be possible to consider issue of joining Armenia – State Minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic will continue their efforts aimed at the international recognition, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said in an interview to RIA Novosti.

“We will continue making efforts for the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh. After the international recognition of the independence of Artsakh it will be possible to consider also the issue of the republic joining Armenia”, the State Minister said.

He said that at this moment Azerbaijan “feels strong”, moreover, this country is receiving a military-political support by Turkey, therefore, he added, that the authorities of Artsakh will search for ways in order to “gradually”, step by step solve their issues, and later already through direct negotiations with Azerbaijan. According to him, for this Azerbaijan should be ready for peace.

The State Minister said that contacts are always being held with Armenia over the possibility of the recognition of the Republic of Artsakh.

He said it could be claimed that Armenia has actually recognized Nagorno Karabakh because there are horizontal ties between the two republics “like equal with equal”.