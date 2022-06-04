When painting, you need to be as free as possible in emotions – painter Mushegh Grigoryan

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Painter Mushegh Grigoryan considers himself an expressionist. He believes that painting should be emotional and sincere. The painter, who creates interesting works of landscapes, still life, self-portraits, works in abstract genres, confesses that he paints by never thinking about where he will go or what artistic solutions he will come up with. But he subconsciously tries to do his best to attract art lovers.

Speaking to ARMENPRESS about art, painting, and the spiritual link between him and his father, People’s Painter of Armenia Zulum Grigoryan, Mushegh Grigoryan said: “I grew up in the studio of my father, People’s Painter of Armenia Zulum Grigoryan, in an environment of painters, actors and artists. This was very close to me, but I loved mathematics, physics and other exact science. I decided to engage in science, and I have a great respect to it till today. I wanted to become a cyberneticist, which was very interesting, I even was admitted to the postgraduate course at the Polytechnic University. I was 25 years old that time, I was writing articles and so on, but I was painting with oil paint since the age of 20. I remember, I painted several paintings that time, I wasn’t so concentrated, but it worked. Painters called them interesting.

Asked what a problem he seeks to solve with his works, the painter said: “If I say that I am putting a special task to influence the other person, it won’t be right, but I subconsciously try to create a work that will impress art-lovers. For that to happen, it is necessary to be as free as possible in emotions. If I work very concentrated, the expressionism will be lost. Each painting direction puts its task and has its own path. Expressionism as well. Life has shown that if any work of art keeps its value for centuries, it is objectively powerful”.

The painter is living in the United States for several months.

“I travelled to the United States as a tourist, but I also had an exhibition there. My personal exhibition opened at the Creo Studio led by Taguhi Vardanyan and Tigran Baghdasaryan in Glendale in April. It was very beautiful and well organized. Several exhibitions are at a preparation stage. I am working and maybe I will display new paintings at these exhibitions”, he said, adding that when he comes back to Armenia, he will initiate a new exhibition.

