Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.

“The statement of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan according to which in the evening and night of June 2 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms and grenade launchers at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is another disinformation”, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said. “The situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces”, it added.