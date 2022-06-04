0% customs duty rate for import of electric cars and over 900 goods

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of the Armenian government that came into force on April 16, the import of electric vehicles to the republic is duty-free. Tariff quota up to 6400 items has been set up. Previously, the customs duty rate of 15% was being applied, the State Revenue Committee said.

The SRC said that there are tariff privileges and quotas also for a number of other goods. For instance, in case of importing no more than 60,000 tons of white sugar to Armenia, a zero customs duty is applied.

In order to use the tariff quotas, a license is needed, which is issued by the ministry of economy according to the decision of the government. The deadline for the tariff quota is from March 28 to September 30.