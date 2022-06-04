Armenia’s Mher Margaryan delivers speech on accountability for violations of int’l law at UN Security Council meeting

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Mher Margaryan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations, delivered a statement in the UN Security Council open debate on “Strengthening Accountability and Justice for Serious Violations of International Law”, the Permanent Mission of Armenia said.

In his remarks Mher Margaryan touched upon the issue of impunity of crimes that happened in the past, in the context of prevention of genocides, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“Armenia alerted the international community about the level of hate speech and racist rhetoric dominating the political discourse in Azerbaijan, where state-led anti-Armenian policies extensively reported and documented by international institutions seek to dehumanize one particular nation which come to manifest that genocidal ideology does not merely belong to the past. The fact that a large-scale military aggression was unleashed amid the unprecedented global pandemic in the fall of 2020 is a crime of global proportion in itself and should be evaluated and addressed as such”, he said, also touching upon the fact that Azerbaijan is still holding Armenian prisoners of war and civilians in captivity.

“As the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, the International Court of Justice has a central role in ensuring justice and accountability and upholding the faith in international law”, he said.