Russian, Turkish FMs to discuss also Karabakh at upcoming meeting

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Turkey on June 8, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters at a briefing today.

Lavrov will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss the bilateral relations, the economic cooperation amid the current sanctions against Russia.

Zakharova informed that the ministers will also exchange views on regional and international agenda-related issues.

“First of all, views will be exchanged on the current situation in Ukraine, as well as in Syria, Libya, Karabakh, Balkans, Central Asia and Afghanistan”, Zakharova said.