Genesis Armenia foundation and RELQ technology school launch large-scale project for 44-Day War participants

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Genesis Armenia think tank/foundation and RELQ technology school are jointly launching a large-scale project “Reintegration through Education” which will allow the 44-day war participants (primarily those who became disabled) to be reintegrated into society through quality education and social-psychological support.

With the support of the Armenian Fund of France and the material support of numerous donors, Genesis Armenia and RELQ technology school will provide the program participants with an opportunity to become competitive IT specialists after passing the 6-month intensive training courses.

The beneficiaries will have a chance to enter into IT labor market (including global) with high professional knowledge, communication, negotiating, management and teamwork skills.

The project will launch in August 2022 after a detailed selection of participants and trainers.

In a statement Genesis Armenia and RELQ foundations said they will make new initiatives for the rehabilitation of war participants.

To participate in the program, applicants will have to pass selection stages, then a final selection will be made to form the respective group.