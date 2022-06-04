Meetings at EFE, with Spanish media outlets and Armenian community: ARMENPRESS Director sums up Madrid visit

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. The presentation of the Spanish section of ARMENPRESS state news agency and the discussion of issues on further deepening the cooperation with the leading partner EFE were the main goals of the recent visit of Director of ARMENPRESS Narine Nazaryan to Madrid.

The meetings in Spain, which were organized by the efforts of the Embassy of Armenia, were aimed at presenting the broader Spanish-speaking circles that the agency already added the 6th foreign language, which translates the news under a variety of headings, from official news up to important political issues, from economic news to public, cultural, sports news and the coverage of activities of Diaspora-Armenian communities.

During the meeting with Emilio Crespo, the international cooperation coordinator at EFE news agency, the Spanish language service of ARMENPRESS was presented, the prospects of putting the Memorandum of Understanding signed between ARMENPRESS and EFE in 2017 on practical basis and developing the effective cooperation for the exchange of information were discussed.

“The idea of filling the gap in information about Armenia and Armenians in the Spanish-speaking world has united devotees who appreciate the importance of spreading accurate, reliable and positive news. At the initiative of Ambassador of Armenia to Argentina Hovhannes Virabyan, the process of translations launched with the involvement of the Siranoush and Boghos Arzoumanian Foundation in Buenos Aires, presenting it in Armenian-populated communities of Latin America, in Buenos Aires and Montevideo, and also, thanks to the efforts of Ambassador of Armenia to Spain Sos Avetisyan, raising awareness on the launched website among Spanish media outlets and readers. We highly appreciate the meetings held, it was emphasized during those meetings how important the publication of news in Spanish is, which is the official language of 20 countries and has more than 500 million speakers. ARMENPRESS could become a reliable source of information for the Spanish-speaking media field, by keeping the golden rules of providing professional, reliable and comprehensive news”, the Director of ARMENPRESS Narine Nazaryan said, summing up the results of her recent visit.

The meeting with the representatives of the Armenian community in the Armenian Embassy in Spain was attended by representatives of AGBU Young Professionals program Tiran Kilikian (Madrid), Nanor Demirdjian, Levon Grigorian (Barcelona), Luiza Grigorian, representative of the Armenian Association of Canary Islands Davit Hovhannisian (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), Enterprise Armenia’s Spain representative Vahe Papian (San Sebastián), and expert on international studies Hayk Kasmanian (Málaga).

Narine Nazaryan inquired from the active representatives of the community about the opportunities provided by latest technology tools to deliver the content on Armenia to a broader Spanish-speaking audience, the necessity of activating informative materials about the Diaspora, and discussed the ways of further intensifying the ties.

The Spanish guests were representing media outlets and educational, creative organizations. They were interested in the goals of spreading the Spanish language content of ARMENPRESS, the history of ARMENPRESS and its activities.

“The visit and the discussions were productive in terms of identifying the interests of the audience. In our work we attach great importance to ensuring feedback, the necessity of having a diversified media product. Such meetings are a rich experience and guidelines for the future work”, Narine Nazaryan said.