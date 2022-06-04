Armenia highly appreciates cooperation with EU: Vice Speaker of Parliament tells Special Representative Toivo Klaar

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia highly appreciates the cooperation with the European Union, Vice Speaker of Parliament Ruben Rubinyan said during the meeting with the delegation led by the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, the Parliament’s press service said.

The Head of the EU Delegation to the Republic of Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin was also present at the meeting.

The sides exchanged ideas on the settlement process of the relations between Armenia and Turkey. Ruben Rubinyan presented the positions and the priorities of the Republic of Armenia.

Toivo Klaar underlined that the EU is interested in promoting the advancement of the process.

The interlocutors discussed the regional situation, highlighted the establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasus.