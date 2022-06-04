No quorum in Parliament to hold emergency session requested by opposition

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. The emergency session of the Parliament of Armenia convened at the request of the opposition lawmakers didn’t take place because of the absence of quorum.

33 MPs were registered for the session.

The members of the ruling Civil Contract faction earlier announced that they will not take part in the session.

The agenda includes one item – the draft statement drafted by opposition Hayastan and Pativ Unem factions titled “On the Occasion of the Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish Relations”.

Despite the absence of quorum, the opposition lawmakers didn’t leave the session hall. MP from Hayastan faction Aram Vardevanyan approached the tribune and read the text of the statement without a speaker, which was followed by applauds of the opposition lawmakers.