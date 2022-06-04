Asian Stocks - 03-06-22

TOKYO, 3 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 3 June:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.27% to 27761.57 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.35% to 1933.14 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite stood at 3195.46 points, and HANG SENG stood at 21082.13 points.