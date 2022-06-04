Extraordinary parliamentary session initiated by opposition forces did not take place

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. A quorum was not provided again by 20:00 to start the extraordinary session of the National Assembly convened on the initiative of the opposition deputies due to the absence of MPs.

ARMENPRESS reports the President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan mentioned that 4 hours have passed, but in fact there are no MPs in the hall, including the opposition MPs. "We can state that the session did not take place," Simonyan said.

33 MPs were registered for the sitting scheduled for 16:00. The MPs of the "Civil Contract" faction did not come to the sitting. President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, who chaired the sitting, stated that the registration will continue until the necessary number of MPs are registered, but not more than 4 hours. There was one issue on the agenda of the sitting - the draft statement on the Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish relations submitted by the opposition "Armenia" and "I have honor" factions.

As the session did not start due to the lack of a quorum, the members of the "Resistance" movement marched to the Government, then to Government House No. 1.