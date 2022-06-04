Brawls erupt between demonstrators and police near Government Cottages: UPDATED

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. A brawl broke out near the Government Cottages between the police and the representatives of "Resistance" movement, as a result of which some people were detained.

ARMENPRESS reports, earlier the participants of the movement headed to the Government from the National Assembly, and then to the Government Cottages.

21:25 - The members of the "Resistance" movement are currently moving from the Government Cottages to the French Square.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun's supreme body in Armenia, said that a gathering will be held there to discuss what to do next. “There are detained and injured people as a result of clashes with the police”, he said.

21:42 - Shushan Danielyan, Chief of Staff of Yerevan State Medical University, wrote on her Facebook page that as of 9:10 p.m., 7 citizens were taken to Heratsi University Hospital by ambulance. They are currently under examination.