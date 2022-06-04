Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial task force clarifies approaches on border and other control issues 

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The 10th meeting of the trilateral working group chaired by Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan - Mher Grigoryan, Alexei Overchuk and Shahin Mustafayev, dealing with the unblocking of regional communications, was held in Moscow on June 3, the Armenian government’s press service said.

The sides discussed and clarified their approaches on border, customs and other types of control, as well as the secure passing of citizens, vehicles and cargo through the territories of Armenia and Azerbaijan, through the roads and railways.

Views were exchanged also on the possible routes of the road ensuring transportation communication between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic via the territory of Armenia.

The sides will continue working towards the implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan over the unblocking of transportation ties in the region.