Armenian, Georgian football legends to hold farewell match in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. A farewell match of Armenian and Georgian football legends will take place at the Republican stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan on June 16 at 19:00, the Football Federation of Armenia reports.

“This will be one of the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of FFA”, the FFA said.

Yura Movsisyan, Marcos Pizzelli, Edgar Manucharyan, Robert Arzumanyan, Karlen Mkrtchyan, Gevorg Kasparov, Artur Edigaryan, Levon Hayrapetyan, Valeri Aleksanyan, Arthur Sarkisov, Ararat Arakelyan, Samvel Melkonyan, Vahagn Minasyan will be among the players. Roman Berezovsky will be the player-manager.

Levan Kobiashvili, Aleksandr Iashvili, Gocha Jamarauli, Jano Ananidze, Georgi Demetradze, Otar Martsvaladze and others will represent the Georgian team. The coach of the team is David Mujiri, the assistant coach is Mikhail Kavelashvili.

“A concert program is planned before the match and during the half-time. Tickets will be on sale next week. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to charity”, the FFA said.