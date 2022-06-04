Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 June 2022

Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 2-4 degrees

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that on June 4-9 after the daytime rain with thunderstorm is expected across Armenia.

Air temperature will gradually rise by 2-4 degrees on June 4-5.

No precipitation is expected on June 5-8.








